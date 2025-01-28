Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cutter Gauthier headshot

Cutter Gauthier News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Gauthier scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Gauthier ended a six-game point drought with the tally. The 21-year-old winger has been playing alongside Mason McTavish and Robby Fabbri recently, but Gauthier's offense hasn't improved alongside surges from his linemates. For the season, Gauthier has eight goals, 21 points, 102 shots on net, 43 hits, 26 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 50 appearances.

Cutter Gauthier
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now