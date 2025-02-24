Cutter Gauthier News: Lights the lamp twice

Gauthier posted two goals, took three shots on net and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.

Gauthier tallied Anaheim's second goal of the game midway through the second period before putting away an unassisted goal with just under a minute to play in regulation. Sunday's performance helped the No. 5 pick from the 2022 NHL Draft reach the double-digit goal mark for the first time in his career. The 21-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 24 points and 118 shots on net in 56 appearances this year. The young prospect now has four goals over his past seven games which is his best stretch of the season. While Gauthier's goalscoring has taken a step up, he is currently in a 16-game drought without an assist. Better all-around offensive fantasy threats are likely available on waivers in standard formats, but his uptick in goals is noteworthy in deeper leagues.