Gauthier logged an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Gauthier has three helpers over his last three games. The 20-year-old's assist Sunday was his first even-strength point of the campaign. He's added 17 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating across eight appearances. Gauthier should continue to see top-six minutes, but he has some work to do to find more consistent production.