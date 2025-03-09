Cutter Gauthier News: Nabs helper in win

Gauthier logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

While he hasn't scored over five games in March, Gauthier has filled a playmaking role to help in the emergence of Sam Colangelo on the third line. Gauthier has five helpers over his last four contests. The 21-year-old rookie is up to 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists), 135 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-3 rating across 63 appearances this season. While he'd ideally be getting more ice time than his third-line role affords, the Ducks have three genuine scoring lines currently, so Gauthier is still in a decent position to produce points.