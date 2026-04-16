Cutter Gauthier News: Nets 41st goal of season

Gauthier scored a goal Thursday in a 5-4 win over Nashville. He fired six shots.

It was Gauthier's 41st goal of the season, which moved him past Teemu Selanne (40; 2005-06) for the 10th-highest single-season goal total in franchise history. Gauthier finished the season on a six-game, seven-point scoring streak (five goals, two assists). He produced 69 points and fired 285 shots in 76 games this season.