Cutter Gauthier News: Nets game-winner Sunday

Gauthier scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Gauthier stepped up late in the third period to give the Ducks a comeback win with a snap shot at the 17:30 mark of the final frame. Gauthier has been moved to the third line following the return of Troy Perry, but he should still find tons of chances to keep producing. The 22-year-old is having a career-best season in 2025-26 with career-best marks in goals (34), assists (25), points (59) and shots on goal (246) with several weeks still left to play in the season. Gauthier has a realistic shot at reaching the 70-point threshold after putting up 44 across 82 regular-season contests in 2024-25.