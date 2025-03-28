Cutter Gauthier News: One of each Friday

Gauthier scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Gauthier sparked a comeback in the third period with a goal to bring the Ducks within one. He also assisted on Mason McTavish's game-winner. Gauthier has three goals and two assists over his last six contests as he continues to find consistency on offense late in the season. Overall, he's at 15 goals, 37 points, 159 shots on net, 60 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 72 outings.