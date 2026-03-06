Cutter Gauthier News: One of each in shootout win

Gauthier scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Gauthier has six goals and an assist over four contests in March. He struck early Friday, opening the scoring just 39 seconds into the game. The 22-year-old winger is looking like a real star with 32 goals, 57 points, 236 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-6 rating over 61 appearances this season. He's on track to compete for a 40-goal campaign and has an outside chance to hit 80 points as well.