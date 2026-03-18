Cutter Gauthier News: Pair of points against Flyers

Gauthier scored a power-play goal on seven shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Gauthier scored in both games against the team that drafted him this season. The 22-year-old winger is up to 35 goals, 61 points (16 on the power play), 253 shots on net, 56 hits, 26 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 67 appearances. Gauthier has turned up the heat with nine goals and two helpers over 10 contests in March, though the Ducks' mostly healthy offense currently has him in a third-line role at even strength.