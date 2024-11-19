Cutter Gauthier News: Scores, assists vs. Dallas
Gauthier recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Monday's 4-2 win over Dallas.
Gauthier found the back of the net in the powerplay to give the Ducks a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, and he also assisted in the fourth goal, courtesy of Jackson LaCombe, with 5:28 left in the final frame. This was Gauthier's second multi-point game of the season, and he seems to be gaining steam of late with points in three of his last four appearances.
