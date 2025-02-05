Cutter Gauthier News: Scores in Tuesday's win

Gauthier scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Gauthier opened the scoring at 17:47 of the first period with his ninth goal of the campaign. The 21-year-old winger has scored twice over his last four contests, but he's generally struggled to consistently produce offense this season. He's now at 22 points, 107 shots on net, 46 hits, 31 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. That's fine work for his middle-six role, but fantasy managers in standard formats can likely find better scoring from other players.