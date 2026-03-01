Cutter Gauthier News: Scores twice in shootout win
Gauthier scored two goals on nine shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.
Gauthier got a lucky bounce on his first goal, but his second was a power-play snipe midway through the third period to force overtime. The 22-year-old winger continues to impress with both shot volume and efficiency. He's scored eight times on 46 shots over his last 11 games, adding four assists in that span. For the season, he has 28 goals, 52 points (13 on the power play), 222 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-3 rating through 58 outings.
