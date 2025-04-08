Fantasy Hockey
Cutter Gauthier News: Scores two goals Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Gauthier scored two goals and took five shots in Monday's 3-2 win over Edmonton.

Gauthier snapped a four-game goal drought with this two-goal performance, and he's now up to 17 on the year. The 21-year-old has done a good job adjusting to life in the NHL in his first year in the league, and he's racked up 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists), 173 shots, 66 hits and 45 blocked shots in 77 contests while establishing himself in a top-six role.

