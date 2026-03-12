Cutter Gauthier News: Star in making
Gauthier scored a goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Toronto.
Gauthier has been particularly impressive in his last 17 games. He has 12 goals, five assists and 68 shots, and his overall stat line of 33 goals, 25 assists and 58 points in 64 games leads the quacks this season. Gauthier is a star in the making.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cutter Gauthier See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs3 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cutter Gauthier See More