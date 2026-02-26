Cutter Gauthier headshot

Cutter Gauthier News: Strikes late for game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Gauthier scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Gauthier extended his goal streak to three games, and he has a total of six tallies and four helpers over his last nine outings. The 22-year-old's goal with 1:14 left in the third period broke a tie and stood as the game-winner. The 22-year-old winger hit the 50-point mark with this goal, his 26th of the season and his fifth GWG. Gauthier has added 211 shots on net, 44 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 56 appearances. He's set up well for success if he can keep pumping pucks on net at a high rate.

Cutter Gauthier
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cutter Gauthier See More
