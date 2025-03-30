Cutter Gauthier News: Supplies helper in loss

Gauthier notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Gauthier has two goals and two assists over his last three games. The winger helped out on a Leo Carlsson tally in this contest. Gauthier has gotten shuffled out of the power-play mix recently, but he's still on the top line at even strength, which should keep his offense somewhat steady. The 21-year-old rookie has 38 points, 162 shots on net, 60 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 73 appearances this season.