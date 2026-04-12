Cutter Gauthier headshot

Cutter Gauthier News: Tallies twice in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gauthier scored two goals on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Gauthier's second goal -- his 40th tally of the season -- was on the power play in the third period to spark a quick comeback effort after Brock Boeser's shorthanded goal put the Canucks up 3-1. The 22-year-old Gauthier missed five games due to an upper-body injury and was limited to 13:47 of ice time in this contest. He's had an impressive breakout year with 40 goals, 67 points, 275 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-2 rating across 74 appearances. If the Ducks are to make a run in the postseason, Gauthier will likely play a big part in leading their offense.

Cutter Gauthier
Anaheim Ducks
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