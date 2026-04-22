Cutter Gauthier News: Three-point effort in Game 2 win
Gauthier scored twice on four shots, dished an assist and added four PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 2.
Gauthier's first goal and his assist both came on the power play, and his second tally was the game-winner. The 22-year-old didn't get on the scoresheet in his playoff debut Monday, but he showed what kind of impact he can make in this contest. The winger had 41 goals, 69 points, 285 shots on net, 64 hits and 28 PIM over 76 regular-season outings, including 11 goals and 19 points with the man advantage.
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