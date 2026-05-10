Cutter Gauthier News: Trio of assists in win
Gauthier notched three assists (two on the power play), four shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.
Gauthier had a hand in tallies by Beckett Sennecke, Alex Killorn and Ian Moore, earning an assist in each period. Prior to Sunday, Gauthier had gone three games without a point, as he's found a bit of difficulty breaking through the Vegas defense. The 22-year-old winger has earned four goals, six assists, seven power-play points, 33 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-1 rating over 10 playoff appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cutter Gauthier See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3011 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2615 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 2417 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL Season21 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Waiver Wire Heroes from 2025-26 Season24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cutter Gauthier See More