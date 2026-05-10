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Cutter Gauthier News: Trio of assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Gauthier notched three assists (two on the power play), four shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Gauthier had a hand in tallies by Beckett Sennecke, Alex Killorn and Ian Moore, earning an assist in each period. Prior to Sunday, Gauthier had gone three games without a point, as he's found a bit of difficulty breaking through the Vegas defense. The 22-year-old winger has earned four goals, six assists, seven power-play points, 33 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-1 rating over 10 playoff appearances.

Cutter Gauthier
Anaheim Ducks
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