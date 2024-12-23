Cutter Gauthier News: Two helpers in win Sunday

Gauthier recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

Gauthier ended a four-game pointless streak with his two helpers Sunday, and this was the first time he set up a goal since a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Dec. 4. Gauthier is a 20-year-old prospect with tons of potential and is showing it in his first full season with the Ducks. He's up to 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 32 games so far.