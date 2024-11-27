Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cutter Gauthier headshot

Cutter Gauthier News: Two points in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Gauthier scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Gauthier set up a Brett Leason goal in the first period and then tacked on his power-play tally late in the second. He had gone three games without a point following his two-point effort in Dallas on Nov. 18. Gauthier is up to three goals, seven helpers, 47 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-2 rating over 21 outings this season, with four of his points coming on the power play.

Cutter Gauthier
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now