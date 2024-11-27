Cutter Gauthier News: Two points in Wednesday's win

Gauthier scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Gauthier set up a Brett Leason goal in the first period and then tacked on his power-play tally late in the second. He had gone three games without a point following his two-point effort in Dallas on Nov. 18. Gauthier is up to three goals, seven helpers, 47 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-2 rating over 21 outings this season, with four of his points coming on the power play.