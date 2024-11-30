Fantasy Hockey
Daemon Hunt News: Acquired in trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 3:56pm

Columbus obtained Hunt, a top-five protected 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 third-round selection, a 2026 fourth-round choice and a second rounder in 2027 from Minnesota on Saturday in exchange for David Jiricek and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Hunt has four assists in nine AHL outings this season. He also has one helper in 13 career NHL appearances. The 22-year-old defender will provide some defensive depth and could see game action with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25, but he will report to AHL Cleveland following the trade.

Columbus Blue Jackets
