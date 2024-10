Hunt was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

Hunt logged 8:01 of ice time in his season debut versus St. Louis on Oct. 15, posting two shots on goal and blocked shots. He has one assist in two AHL outings this season. Jared Spurgeon (lower body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, and Jon Merill will be the team's extra blueliner following Hunt's assignment to the minors.