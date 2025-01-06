Fantasy Hockey
Dakota Joshua Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Joshua (leg) is week-to-week after landing on injured reserve Monday, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Joshua sustained the injury in Friday's 3-0 loss to Nashville. He has contributed two goals, four points, 10 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 83 hits across 24 appearances this season. With Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) unlikely to play versus Montreal, Jonathan Lekkerimaki will replace Joshua in Monday's lineup.

