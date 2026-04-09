Dakota Joshua Injury: Doubtful to return this season
Joshua (upper body) is doubtful to return to the lineup this season, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Thursday.
Joshua was injured Wednesday versus the Capitals. The 29-year-old's season is likely over, with the winger producing 18 points, 52 shots on net, 195 hits and 49 PIM across 55 appearances. The Maple Leafs haven't revealed if this injury will be a concern for 2026-27.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dakota Joshua See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?122 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas172 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back186 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights196 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: No RegretsMarch 24, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dakota Joshua See More