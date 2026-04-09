Dakota Joshua Injury: Doubtful to return this season

Joshua (upper body) is doubtful to return to the lineup this season, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Thursday.

Joshua was injured Wednesday versus the Capitals. The 29-year-old's season is likely over, with the winger producing 18 points, 52 shots on net, 195 hits and 49 PIM across 55 appearances. The Maple Leafs haven't revealed if this injury will be a concern for 2026-27.