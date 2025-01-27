Dakota Joshua Injury: Game-time call against Blues

Joshua (leg) will be a game-time decision versus St. Louis on Monday, per Jeff Paterson of Canucks Army.

Joshua has been out of the lineup since Jan. 3 against the Predators, a stretch of 10 games on injured reserve due to his leg injury. Prior to his absence, the bottom-six winger was mired in a seven-game pointless streak dating back to Dec. 18 versus Utah. Still, once given the all-clear, Joshua should step back into the lineup, likely at the expense of Max Sasson.