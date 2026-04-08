Dakota Joshua Injury: Not available Thursday

Joshua (upper body) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus the Islanders, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Joshua sustained the injury Wednesday against the Capitals, and it will keep him out of the lineup. The Maple Leafs will make a couple of changes at forward, as Luke Haymes and Michael Pezzetta will draw into the lineup for Joshua and Benoit-Olivier Groulx. It's unclear if Joshua will be able to play Saturday versus the Panthers -- at this stage of the campaign, he may simply be shut down if the injury is bad enough.