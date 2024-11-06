Dakota Joshua Injury: Not ready to return

Joshua (groin) won't play Thursday versus LA, per Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.

Joshua also didn't practice Wednesday, but coach Rick Tocchet said the 28-year-old hasn't suffered a setback. Instead, the Canucks are simply being cautious with Joshua, who hasn't played in 2024-25. It remains to be seen when Joshua might return to the lineup, but when he is ready, he'll likely serve in a bottom-six role.