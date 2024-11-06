Fantasy Hockey
Dakota Joshua headshot

Dakota Joshua Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Joshua (groin) won't play Thursday versus LA, per Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.

Joshua also didn't practice Wednesday, but coach Rick Tocchet said the 28-year-old hasn't suffered a setback. Instead, the Canucks are simply being cautious with Joshua, who hasn't played in 2024-25. It remains to be seen when Joshua might return to the lineup, but when he is ready, he'll likely serve in a bottom-six role.

Dakota Joshua
Vancouver Canucks
