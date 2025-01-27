Dakota Joshua Injury: Not ready to return

Joshua (leg) will not be available for Monday's road matchup against the Blues, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Joshua was a game-time decision heading into Monday's game, so while he won't suit up in St. Louis, the 28-year-old could be an option for Wednesday's contest in Nashville. Joshua hasn't played since Jan. 3 versus the Predators. Prior to his injury, the Michigan native chipped in two goals and two helpers over 24 appearances.