Dakota Joshua Injury: Practices Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Joshua (leg) participated in Sunday's practice.

Joshua has missed the last 10 games but feels close to being ready to return to the lineup. However, it remains unclear when he will be back in action. The 28-year-old forward has compiled two goals, two assists, 10 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 83 hits through 24 appearances this season. Once healthy, Joshua could replace Max Sasson or Phil Di Giuseppe in Vancouver's bottom-six group.

Dakota Joshua
Vancouver Canucks
