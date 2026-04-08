Dakota Joshua headshot

Dakota Joshua Injury: Sustains injury Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Joshua (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Capitals.

Joshua was hurt in a collision along the boards with Rasmus Sandin in the second period. The 29-year-old Joshua can be considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play Thursday versus the Islanders, Michael Pezzetta is likely to draw into the lineup in a bottom-six role.

Dakota Joshua
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dakota Joshua See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dakota Joshua See More
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
121 days ago
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
171 days ago
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
NHL
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
Author Image
Michael Finewax
185 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
195 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: No Regrets
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: No Regrets
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
March 24, 2025