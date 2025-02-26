Dakota Joshua News: Draws power-play helper

Joshua logged a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Joshua helped out on the first of Conor Garland's two tallies in the contest. Power-play time has been rare for Joshua throughout his career, but he's been consistently seeing time in that situation during February. The 28-year-old winger's last two points have come on the power play, and he's up to six points, 18 shots on net, 111 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 33 outings this season.