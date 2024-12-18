Dakota Joshua News: Finds twine in overtime loss

Joshua scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Joshua has two goals over his last five contests. He's also logged multiple hits in seven straight games as he continues to bring a physical element to the Canucks' bottom six. The 28-year-old winger is at two goals, four points, five shots on net, 59 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 17 appearances this season.