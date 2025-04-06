Dakota Joshua News: Finishes off first-period rally

Joshua scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Joshua has two goals and two assists over his last seven games. The winger scored at 14:10 of the first period, capping a run of five goals in 4:30 for the Canucks over the middle of the opening frame. Joshua has provided physicality as a depth forward this season with 12 points, 45 shots on net, 38 PIM and 180 hits over 51 outings.