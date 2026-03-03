Dakota Joshua headshot

Dakota Joshua News: First goal since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Joshua scored a goal and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

This was Joshua's first goal and point in three games since he returned from a two-month absence due to a lacerated kidney. The 29-year-old forward is in position to compete for bottom-six minutes moving forward. He's earned 11 points, 34 shots on net, 25 PIM and 136 hits over 39 appearances this season.

Dakota Joshua
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
