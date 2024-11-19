Fantasy Hockey
Dakota Joshua headshot

Dakota Joshua News: Garners first helper of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Joshua notched an assist, five hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

The helper was Joshua's first point over four contests since he recovered from testicular cancer surgery. The 28-year-old winger has done what he does best since his return, doling out 14 hits. He can chip in some depth scoring as well after a 32-point campaign in 2023-24, but it'll be hits and PIM that supplement his production for fantasy purposes.

Dakota Joshua
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
