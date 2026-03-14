Dakota Joshua headshot

Dakota Joshua News: Goal and whole lot of muscle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Joshua scored a goal in a 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

He also fought Luke Schenn in the first period and put up a game-high six hits. Joshua has seven goals, five hits, 27 PIM, 37 shots and 152 hits in 43 games this season. He can bring you a hit parade if your league counts that stat.

Dakota Joshua
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dakota Joshua See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dakota Joshua See More
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Predictably Unpredictable or Completely Predictable?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
96 days ago
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
146 days ago
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
NHL
The Week Ahead: Welcome Back
Author Image
Michael Finewax
160 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
170 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: No Regrets
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: No Regrets
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
355 days ago