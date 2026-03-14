Dakota Joshua News: Goal and whole lot of muscle
Joshua scored a goal in a 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo on Saturday.
He also fought Luke Schenn in the first period and put up a game-high six hits. Joshua has seven goals, five hits, 27 PIM, 37 shots and 152 hits in 43 games this season. He can bring you a hit parade if your league counts that stat.
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