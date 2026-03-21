Dakota Joshua News: Lights lamp Friday
Joshua scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Joshua has scored twice in the last four games. The 29-year-old winger is filling a bottom-six role, but he's also getting some power-play time as part of the ripple effect of Auston Matthews' (knee/quad) season-ending injury. Joshua has earned nine goals, 14 points, 42 shots on net, 169 hits, 31 blocked shots, 34 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 47 contests this season.
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