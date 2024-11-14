Dakota Joshua News: Making season debut versus Isles

Joshua (cancer) will make his 2024-25 season debut against the Islanders on Thursday, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Joshua looks set to take on a fourth-line role but could work his way up the lineup as he gets back to full speed. Given his lengthy stint on the sidelines, the winger will likely need some time to readjust but could still challenge for the 30-point mark after hitting that threshold for the first time last year.