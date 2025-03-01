Dakota Joshua News: Nets shortie in loss

Joshua scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken.

Joshua gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead in the second period with his shortie, but the Kraken tied it just 4:03 later and took the lead for good a minute after that. With two points over his last three games, Joshua looks to be finding his way on offense. It helps that he was promoted to the top line for Saturday's contest, but the Canucks' wingers have been shuffled all over the lineup lately in an effort to find effective lines. The 28-year-old is now at four goals, seven points, 21 shots, 118 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-9 rating across 35 appearances.