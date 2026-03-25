Dakota Joshua News: Pair of points in win

Joshua scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and doled out six PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Joshua has three goals and an assist over his last seven outings. He's added 16 PIM and 28 hits in that span, providing his trademark toughness while seeing bottom-six minutes. Joshua is up to 10 goals, 16 points, 48 shots on net, 180 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 50 appearances. He was limited to 14 points in 57 contests with the Canucks a year ago, so he's had a bit better of a fit with the Maple Leafs.