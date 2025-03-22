Dakota Joshua News: Pots goal in Saturday's loss

Joshua scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Joshua snapped a nine-game goal drought with his first-period tally, which opened the scoring 11:51 into the contest. The 28-year-old winger has partially offset his lack of offense with at least four hits in six straight games. For the season, he has five goals, four assists, 159 hits, 36 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 45 appearances.