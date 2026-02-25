Dakota Joshua headshot

Dakota Joshua News: Removed from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 2:43pm

Joshua (lacerated kidney) was taken off long-term injured reserve Wednesday.

Even with his activation, Joshua is in line to be a healthy scratch versus the Lightning on Wednesday. Prior to his long-term absence, the 29-year-old winger had gone six games without registering a point, though he did dish out 22 hits over that stretch. Whenever Joshua does get into the lineup, it figures to be in a bottom-six role.

Dakota Joshua
Toronto Maple Leafs
