Dakota Joshua News: Removed from LTIR
Joshua (lacerated kidney) was taken off long-term injured reserve Wednesday.
Even with his activation, Joshua is in line to be a healthy scratch versus the Lightning on Wednesday. Prior to his long-term absence, the 29-year-old winger had gone six games without registering a point, though he did dish out 22 hits over that stretch. Whenever Joshua does get into the lineup, it figures to be in a bottom-six role.
