Dakota Joshua News: Slides assist in win

Joshua managed an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Joshua helped out on a Pius Suter goal in the third period. The helper ended a five-game slump for Joshua, who has lost out on his power-play role in March after holding it for much of February. The winger is at nine points, 32 shots on net, 141 hits, 24 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 42 appearances this season.