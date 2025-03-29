Dakota Joshua News: Supplies two helpers Friday

Joshua notched two assists and two hits in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Joshua earned his first multi-point effort of the season after setting up both of Aatu Raty's third-period tallies. For the season, Joshua has 11 points, 38 shots on net, 170 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 48 appearances. He's earned four points across his last eight contests, which is enough offense to make him a streaming option thanks to his strong physical play.