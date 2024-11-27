Dakota Mermis Injury: Begins conditioning assignment

Mermis (jaw) was assigned to AHL Toronto on a conditioning loan Wednesday.

Mermis hasn't yet suited up during the regular season after undergoing jaw surgery in late September, but his conditioning assignment suggests that he's close to returning to action. The Maple Leafs are dealing with several injuries to their forwards, but their defensive pairs are relatively healthy, so Mermis could be forced to remain in the minors once he's officially back to full health.