Dakota Mermis headshot

Dakota Mermis News: Claimed off waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Mermis was claimed off waivers by Utah from Toronto on Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Mermis didn't end up playing for the Maple Leafs before he was waived. He'll have a better opportunity in Utah, which has a thin blue line due to injuries. Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) was hurt Tuesday, joining defensemen Sean Durzi (shoulder), Maveric Lamoureux (upper body) and John Marino (back) on the shelf.

Dakota Mermis
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
