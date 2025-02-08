Fantasy Hockey
Dakota Mermis News: Moves back to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Mermis was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.

Mermis was a scratch for the last three games. The 31-year-old defenseman was reclaimed off waivers by the Maple Leafs on Jan. 3 and assigned to AHL Toronto -- he spent just six days with the big club following a Feb. 3 call-up, so he's not close to exhausting his current waivers exemption. It's unclear if the Maple Leafs will recall him ahead of their Feb. 22 game versus the Hurricanes, though it's unlikely he comes back up if Conor Timmins (upper body) receives the all-clear before that game.

