Dakota Mermis News: Reclaimed off waivers

Mermis was claimed off waivers by Toronto from Utah on Friday. The Maple Leafs have sent him to AHL Toronto.

Mermis was originally with Toronto before being claimed off waivers by Utah on Dec. 12, so that's why the Maple Leafs could reassign him to the AHL. The 30-year-old has no points, two shots and one block in one NHL appearance this season. Heading to the Marlies will give him a chance to get in some work.