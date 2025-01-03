Fantasy Hockey
Dakota Mermis headshot

Dakota Mermis News: Reclaimed off waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Mermis was claimed off waivers by Toronto from Utah on Friday. The Maple Leafs have sent him to AHL Toronto.

Mermis was originally with Toronto before being claimed off waivers by Utah on Dec. 12, so that's why the Maple Leafs could reassign him to the AHL. The 30-year-old has no points, two shots and one block in one NHL appearance this season. Heading to the Marlies will give him a chance to get in some work.

Dakota Mermis
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
