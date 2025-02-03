Fantasy Hockey
Dakota Mermis headshot

Dakota Mermis News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Mermis was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday.

The Maple Leafs returned Fraser Minten to the minors in a corresponding move. Mermis will provide the big club with an extra defender after Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) suffered an injury in Saturday's 4-3 win over Edmonton. If Ekman-Larsson can't play Tuesday versus Calgary, Philippe Myers will probably draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Saturday's victory.

Dakota Mermis
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
